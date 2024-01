ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh super middleweight Nurzat Sabirov has won his professional debut against Polish Kasjan Inglot, Sports.kz reports.

The fight took place in Canadian Thetford Mines. The 4 round fight ended in the first after Kazakh KO'd his opponent.

This was the first professional fight for Nurzat. His manager Anna Reva also works with other Kazakh boxers Batyr Dzhukembayev and Ablaykhan Khusainov.