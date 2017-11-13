Sabit Kurmanbekov's Oralman to get European premiere at IFFMH in Germany

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Sabit Kurmanbekov's Oralman (Returnee) has been shortlisted for the 66th International Filmfestival Mannheim-Heidelberg (IFFMH), according to Kazakhfilm studio.

66th IFFMH will be held from November 9 to 19 2017 in Germany with over 500 professional participants from France, Argentina, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, India, Iran, Israel, Turkey, the USA, Germany, and Kazakhstan and approximately 60,000 visitors.

The Mannheim-Heidelberg International Film Festival is held annually by the cities of Mannheim and Heidelberg in Baden-Württemberg. The festival presents arthouse films of international newcomer directors.

Oralman had its world premiere at the 35th International Film Festival Fajr in Tehran. The film received wide recognition, including the main prize in the foreign films category at the Fajr, the Grand Prix of the XIII International Film Festival Eurasia and the Best Film award and a special mention of the independent SIGNIS jury at the 20th International Film Festival Religion today in Italy. In addition, actor Dulyga Akmolda won the Best Actor award at the 13th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival.



The film tells the story of the family of repatriate Saparkul return to their historic homeland from Afghanistan.