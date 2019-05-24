Sadybek Tugel's election campaign team organizes concert at Zheruyik Park

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Residents and guests of the Kazakh capital, youth and children gathered at Zheruyik Park on May 23 for a festive organized in support of Presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel, Kazinform reports.

Veteran of the Kazakh Radio Kulyash Moldakhmetova, laureate of international competitions, Eminent Figure of Culture of Poland Bibigul Iskakova, Eminent Figure of Culture of Kazakhstan Kairat Akhmetov, circus artist Karim Muturganov, young conjurer Almas Balmagambetov, young talents Sezim Baizilda, Tleuzhan Abdullin, athletes and many others performed at the concert.



During the event, Sadybek Tugel addressed the attendees and informed them about the main provisions of his election platform.



Presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held on June 2019. The pre-election agitation began on May 11. 7 candidates have been registered by the CEC.