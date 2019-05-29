Sadybek Tugel’s reps meet with Zhezkazgan residents

ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM - Agents of Sadybek Tugel, a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with residents of the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazinform cites the press service of the candidate's campaign headquarters.

On May 27, students, teachers, city residents, and invited guests attended a gala concert in support of presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel at Kozhamkulov Kazakh Music and Drama Theater in Zhezkazgan. The representatives of the candidate spoke briefly about the main provisions of the candidate's election program, introduced those present to his active working life.



That day the artists of Zhezkazgan Philharmonic Society performed patriotic songs and popular songs.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.