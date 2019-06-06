  • kz
    Sadybek Tugel visits Mangistau region

    13:22, 06 June 2019
    Photo: None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel nominated by Uly Dala Kyrandary public association began his agitation campaign in Mangistau region with a visit to the city of Aktau.

    He had a meeting with the public of Aktau during which the attendees were informed of his election platform.

    Sadybek Tugel also visited the regional headquarters of Uly Dala Kyrandary association in Zhanaozen where he met with the local population at the Youth Creativity Center.

    The candidate visited also sacred places of Mangistau and famous Beket Ata Mosque.

