Sagintayev calls to boost coop with Belarus in agro-industrial complex

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev says it is important to boost cooperation with Belarus in agro-industrial complex, Kazinform learnt from pm.kz.

"With the consideration of the existing potential, we need to enhance our partnership in this area. It is crucial to find new drivers of our relations, new points of interaction. For instance, we should solve the issue of establishment of joint sugar beet and corn producing enterprises," said B.Sagintayev at the meeting of the Kazakhstan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation in Gomel.



According to him, both countries are already interacting in production of agricultural vehicles, in variety testing and legal protection of agricultural crops varieties.



Sagintayev stressed that Kazakhstan is a large agrarian country. That is why, this sector is of paramount importance both for economic and social development of the republic.



"Kazakhstan has conducted huge transformations in agrarian sector. In the past 10 years, the volume of agricultural output rose almost fourfold," he said.



"We possess the best conditions for agricultural sector development. The area of croplands in Kazakhstan makes 215 mln hectares, that is more than 4% of the global resources," added Sagintayev.