Sagintayev comments on Kazakh-Kyrgyz border control strengthening (VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, has commented on the measures to reinforce control on the state border with Kyrgyzstan during a regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan, Armenia, according to primeminister.kz.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev highlighted that the trends in the imports of goods from China to the EAEU Member States suggest that the imports are declining in all of the countries, except Kyrgyzstan, and that fact is indicative of an insufficient level of customs administration by the Kyrgyz Republic.





In this respect, the increase in control on Kazakhstan's state border is aimed exclusively at detecting violations made by transportation carriers.