Sagintayev expressed condolences to families of victims of Shakhan and Shymkent tragedies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev expressed condolences to families and friends of victims of recent accidents in Shakhan village of Shakhtinsk town in Karaganda region and in Shymkent.

"Unfortunately, there have been several accidents in the country during the New Year holiday. As a result of boiler explosion in Shakhan village a section of a five-story building collapsed. The city of Zhezkazgan was left without heat and electricity supply because of an accident at the heat station. However, due to timely measures, heat and electricity supply to production facilities was restored", said Sagintayev at a Government's meeting.



PM has also talked about the recent Shymkent accident.



"Unfortunately svereal people were killed. On behalf of the Government, I extend condolences to the families of the dead. Head of State has instructed akim of Karaganda region and the Government to take comprehensive measures to provide assistance to all those affected", said Bakytzhan Sagintayev.