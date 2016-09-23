  • kz
    Sagintayev held meeting of Investment Climate Improvement Council

    21:46, 23 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, in the Ukimet Uyi, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting of the Investment Climate Improvement Council.

    The meeting discussed the issues related to court reforms and countering terrorism, pm.kz reported.

    The participants focused also on modernization of the country's court system with the consideration of international experience and elimination of corruption risk in order to maintain favorable business climate in Kazakhstan.

    Following the meeting, Sagintayev gave a number of instructions to governmental structures.

