Sagintayev holds meeting of Council on Investment Climate Improvement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 29, in Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a regular meeting of the Council for Improvement of the Investment Climate, according to primeminister.kz

The meeting focused on improvement of existing environmental legislation, development of waste management strategies and competition in recycling market of the country. The participants heard reports of the ministries regarding the proposals made by council members at the previous meeting of October 1, 2018. The issues of creating equal conditions for investors, providing a competitive economic environment and improving the antimonopoly legislation were touched upon as well.

President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan Kenneth Mack, British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Michael Gifford, Charge d'affaires at the US Embassy Theodore Lyng, European Union Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sven-Olov Carlsson, Senior Political Analyst of the Directorate for Protection OECD Environment Peter Borkey, Coca-Cola Bottlers Kazakhstan CEO Ahmet Ertin, Resero Power Board Member T. Brown, Metro Cash & Carry Kazakhstan CEO E. Gorpe and others shared their opinions on the agenda.

Following the meeting, Bakytzhan Sagintayev commissioned the stakeholders to carefully study the proposals of the council members for subsequent implementation.