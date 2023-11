ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov in the Ukimet Uyi.

As primeminister.kz reported, the sides focused on activation of cooperation within the EEU.

The outcomes of the 1st session of the Kazakhstan-Tatarstan Working Group for Trade-Economic Cooperation were discussed too.