Sagintayev partakes in opening ceremony of ‘Center of Kazakhstan’ in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the opening ceremony of "Center of Kazakhstan" at the Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) in Beijing, Kazinform refers to the website of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

"Center of Kazakhstan" will be the functional area in the field of public diplomacy to promote and popularize the history, language and culture of Kazakhstan, values, national idea titled "Livelong country", the foreign policy initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev proposed to establish the scientific and academic cooperation between the BFSU and the "Nazarbayev University", where it is planned to create a Eurasian Research Centre of China.

The Beijing Foreign Studies University was founded in 1941, currently it is one of the world's biggest specialized educational institutions that train interpreters, experts in the field of diplomacy, foreign trade. It has more than 20 centers of foreign languages.