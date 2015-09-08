Sagintayev partook in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Grodno

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev participated in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Grodno (Belarus).

As the Prime Minister's press service reports, the meeting participants considered a number of urgent issues within the integration processes and discussed the prospects of the EEU further development. An agreement on coordination of actions on copyright protection was signed following the session which will ensure protection of the EEU market from counterfeit products. The participants discussed also the main areas of industrial cooperation within the EEU and approved the order of revising the financial and economic activity of the EEU structures. Besides, the participants heard the reports of the of the EEU economy and finance ministers as well as heads of EEU national banks on ensuring financial and macro-economic stability. Mutually beneficial decisions on Eurasian integration development issues were reached within the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council's sitting.