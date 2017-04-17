Sagintayev reports to President on implementing state programs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Akorda press-service reports.

The Prime Minister presented to the President the report on Government's activities for implementing Address "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" and informed on fulfillment of state and sector programs as per the results of the first quarter 2017.

Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined the importance of fulfilling the previously approved development programs and the need of quality control over their implementation.

"The results of the first quarter show 3 per cent growth of the country's economy. This is the result of our programs implementation. It is necessary to continue the work in that regard and keep the figures at a good level providing the ability to increase them by the end of this year. We have a background for that", the President of Kazakhstan said.

Also the Head of State reminded about the upcoming events requiring thorough preparation and control.

"In the short run Kazakhstan expects a visit of the highest-level leaders of Turkmenistan. The Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization and world exhibition "Expo 2017" in Astana are ahead. At the same time, we must not forget about the main goals of further development of the country", Nazarbayev said.

Besides, Kazakh President noted the importance of achieving the targets imposed in the program article "Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness".

Stressing the high accountability of the Government for the upcoming work he also instructed to involve the public including representatives of intelligentsia, youth, NGOs for that process.



"Article ‘Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness' had been thought over for many years. Currently, elaboration of the plan for practical implementation of the tasks imposed is underway. There are projects that require financing. However, the most of them will not require additional resources from the national budget," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.

The President of Kazakhstan drew attention to the fact that the majority of Kazakh citizens were highly active in supporting the suggested initiatives.

"Every day I receive a lot of telegrams from the public of the country's regions supporting the decisions suggested in the article. Among them there are various creative teams, intelligentsia, representatives of youth", the Head of State said.

Nazarbayev emphasizes that the work for the outlined directions of modernization of public consciousness must be done at high-quality level.

Sagintayev reported to the President on the growth of short-term economic indicators according to the results of the first quarter. The Prime Minister informed that the indicators of mining and manufacturing sectors of industry have reached the high level.

Also, Bakytzhan Sagintayev informed on the process of Technological Modernization Roadmap preparation by the Government together with the akimats, large-scale holdings and companies.





At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave specific instructions.