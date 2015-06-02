Sagintayev, Rogozin discussed conditions of planned flight of Kazakhstani to International Space Station

ASTANA-BAIKONYR. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the events dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Baikonur complex, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

After laying flowers to the memorial to died test pilots Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the official ceremony and he also congratulated the residents of the town and employees of the cosmodrome on the anniversary.

"Realizing the historical and scientific importance of the Baikonur cosmodrome Kazakhstan and Russia managed to preserve it and continue their work on its further development. Thanks to the support of the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia, the cosmodrome is one of the leaders in terms of development of the world astronautics. It is also a symbol of progress of the scientific and technological process and an example of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," the First Deputy Prime Minister noted.

B. Sagintayev also held talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitri Rogozin. The sides discussed the issues of further development of the Baikonur complex, details and conditions of the planned flight of a Kazakhstani astronaut to the International Space Station and some other issues.