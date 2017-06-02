Sagintayev, Turkes discuss tourist infrastructure development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During their meeting in Astana, Kazakh PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Deputy PM of Turkey Tugrul Turkes discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, primeminister.kz reports.

In particular the sides discussed cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres, such as creation of joint industrial zones in Kazakhstan, increasing Kazakh grain supply to Turkey, the expansion and improvement of transport corridors, as well as participation of Turkish investors in the development of Kazakhstan's tourist infrastructure.

Mr. Sagintayev and Mr. Turkes also reviewed the progress of implementation of the New Synergy joint economic program, signed by the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan in 2015.

Upon the end of the meeting, the sides also discussed holding the 10th session of the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Economic Commission, scheduled for August 2017.