Sagintayev urges U.S. businessmen to explore Kazakhstani market

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Ukimet Uyi First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting with President of the US-Kazakhstan Business Association (USKBA) Mr. William Courtney, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in production and investment spheres.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev stressed that the country has a favorable investment climate and invited businessmen from the United States to actively explore the market in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The First Deputy Prime Minister expressed interest in attracting US companies to carry out projects of the second phase of industrialization.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev also invited businessmen from the United States to take part in the international exhibition EXPO-2017, which will give an additional impetus to the development of "green technologies" and will provide an opportunity to introduce the best practices and to promote the advancement of energy-efficient programs.