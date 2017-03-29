Sagintayev visited W Kazakhstan’s largest meat producing company

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of his working trip to the West Kazakhstan region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has visited one of the largest meat and meat products manufacturing companies of the region.

According to primeminister.kz, the PM surveyed the facility and was reported about the technologies used in manufacturing ready products.

Zhayik Yet company was established in 2003 on the ground of the former Uralsk Meat Processing Plant. In 2009, the enterprise launched a large-scale modernization of the production process which ended in 2013.

Presently, the company produces more than 100 items of meat, sausage and canned foods.

The enterprise has good potential both for supplying its products to the domestic market and for enhancing export which is expected to positively affect the region’s economy.