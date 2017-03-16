Sagintayev visits UMP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited Ulba Metallurgical Plant as part of his working trip to East Kazakhstan region, PM's press service reported.

PM familiarized with the process of high capacitive tantalum powders production.

Today UMP is one of the world's recognized producers of uranium and tantalum. The enterprise is a part of the National Atomic Company Kazatomprom. And it exports its products to Russia, United States, China, Japan, Germany, France and Austria.

The company is engaged in reprocessing of nuclear fuel, production of rare metals and semiconductor materials, extraction of mineral raw materials for chemical industry and production of fertilizers, as well as other basic inorganic chemicals. To date, the plant's production capacity for the main products is 6,900 tons per year. And it is planned to further modernize the enterprise.

Ulba Metallurgical Plant, where new technologies are already being introduced and the state program of industrialization implemented, can become the basis of a new model of economic growth not only in the region, but also in the country.

In conclusion of the visit, Akim of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov, Chairman of the Board of JSC NAC Kazatomprom Askar Zhumagaliyev and Chairman of the Board of UMP JSC Yuriy Shahvorostov signed a tripartite memorandum on cooperation in the framework of the socio-economic development of the region in the presence of the PM Sagintayev.