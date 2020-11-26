‘Saiga’ campaign kicks off in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The large-scale campaign dubbed «Saiga» has kicked off in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.

The campaign’s aim is to strengthen the work toward detecting and combating organized criminal groups engaged in poaching of saiga and other forms of wildlife for derivatives .

The campaign that involves 224 inspectors, 68 off-road vehicles, 37 KUNG vehicles, 23 snowmobiles, 2 Berloga trucks is to last up until 31 December 2020.

Notably, in 2019, 47 cases of saiga poaching were detected in Kazakhstan.