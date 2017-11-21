Saken Zhassuzakov meets with UAE National Defense College reps

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel-General Saken Zhassuzakov, has held a meeting with the Brigadier Hamad Juma Al Neyadi, Deputy Commander of National Defence College of the United Arab Emirates today, the Kazakh Defense Ministry press service says.

The meeting was held at the National University of Defense named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. There, the Kazakh Minister of Defense wished the foreign guests successful completion of training in Kazakhstan. The guests also made familiarization tours at the National Defense University and the Military History Museum of the National Military-Patriotic Center of the Kazakh Armed Forces.

It should be noted that this year the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates have signed the first Plan of Bilateral Military Cooperation. The Plan covers events both in Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates.