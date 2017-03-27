Sakhnager-2017 Theatre Awards takes place in Astana

tASTANA. KAZINFORM National theatre award "Sakhnager-2017" took place in the central cinema-concert hall "Kazakhstan", Kazinform correspondent reports.



"Thanks to the wise policy of the Head of State, many new theatres have been opened in the country. And in some regional centers, several new temples of culture opened their doors for the public. Uyghur, Korean, German and Uzbek theatres all make invaluably contribute to strengthening the unity of the Kazakh people. Today there are 52 theatres in the republic. They reveal the spiritual and cultural treasury of mankind. "Astana Opera", "Astana Ballet", as well as Kazakh National University of Arts, Kazakh National Academy of Choreography created on behalf of the President of the country became national pride", said Kazakh State Secretary Gulshara Abdykalikova, in her congratulating speech on the International Theatre Day.



Statuettes, special diplomas and one million tenge prizes have been awarded to: Aisha Abdullina; Asanali Ashimov; Yuri Pomerantsev; Meruert Utekesheva; Talgat Temenov; Kuralai Yeshmuratova; Gulzhan Aspetova; Bakhytbek Alpysbaev; Kendebay Temirbaev; Nurkanat Zhakypbay; Madina Omarova; Dulyga Akmolda; Kristina Zolochevskaya; Dina Khamzina; Baktiyar Adamzhan; Tatyana Ten; Kanat Maksutov; Larissa Kim; Bakyt Nurpeis; Zhomart Zeynabil; Irka Abdulmanova; Ruslan Tokhtakhunov; Lyazzat Kystykbaeva; Lyubov Vozzhennikov.

