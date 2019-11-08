  • kz
    Sakurajima volcano erupts, ash from crater reaches 5,500 m

    18:00, 08 November 2019
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Mt. Sakurajima, a volcano in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, erupted Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, Kyodo reports.

    A plume of ash spewed from the volcano's 1,040-meter Minamidake summit crater in the 5:24 p.m. eruption, reaching about 5.5 kilometers into the sky, the agency said, warning that volcanic activity may continue for some time.

    An eruption of a similar scale at the volcano last occurred in July 2016.

