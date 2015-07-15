  • kz
    Salamatty Kazakhstan: Two major health facilities to be opened in Taraz (PHOTO)

    09:52, 15 July 2015
    Photo: None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - This year two major health facilities with modern equipment will be opened in Taraz, Zhambyl region.

    According to the press service of the regional health department, 25 health care facilities were commissioned in 2014. A multi-field hospital for 300 patients and the regional perinatal center for 200 people are planned to be put into operation this year. For the construction of these facilities the national budget has allocated 3.5 billion tenge. More than 60 new health facilities have been constructed in the region within five years. By 2017 it is planned to complete the construction of the regional oncologic dispensary, the press service of the department informed.

