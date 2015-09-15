Salehi: Iran, Kazakhstan review better services of nuclear fuel bank

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Iranian Vice-President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi on Monday held talks with Kazakh Energy Minister Vladimir Shkolnik on ways to ensure better services of nuclear fuel bank due to be set up in Kazakhstan.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 59th IAEA general conference, he said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actionit has stipulated that Iran can buy nuclear fuel from Kazakhstan nuclear fuel bank. In a meeting with Kazakh energy minister, the two sides underlined friendly and close relations between the two countries calling for expansion of relations mainly in energy sector, Salehi said. During the meeting, Salehi outlined the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action struck between Iran and G5+1 in Vienna on July 14. The five-day IAEA general conference kicked off in presence of delegates from 164 member states, IRNA reports.