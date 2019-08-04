Sales of Galaxy Note 10 to be similar with predecessor: Counterpoint

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Note 10 phablet, which will be showcased later this week, is expected to post sales similar to that of its predecessor, industry watchers said Sunday.

The combinedsales of the Galaxy Note 10 will reach 9.7 million units this year, similar tothat of the 9.6 million units posted by the Galaxy Note 9 last year, accordingto the industry tracker Counterpoint Research, Yonhap reports.

The figure hoversbelow the 10 million units posted by the Galaxy Note 8 back in 2017.

An official fromCounterpoint Research said the Galaxy Note 8 was able to post strong sales dueto the suspended sales of its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7, whose productionwas suspended due to battery problems.

The success ofthe Galaxy Note 10, meanwhile, is especially crucial for Samsung Electronics,as the company suffered a slump in its mobile business in the second quarter.

SamsungElectronics' IT and mobile division, which covers smartphones, saw itssecond-quarter operating profit nose-dive 41.6 percent on-year following theweaker-than-expected performances of the Galaxy S10 smartphone.

Industry watcherssaid Samsung may face hurdles in promoting the new phablet due to thelengthening smartphone replacement cycle. Some customers are also expected towait until the showcase of the Galaxy Fold scheduled for September, they added.