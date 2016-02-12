  • kz
    Salimov becomes member of KASE Board of Directors

    11:04, 12 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Yertai Salimov, Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Halyk Savings Fund of Kazakhstan JSC, has been elected a member of the Board of Directors and independent director of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) based on the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of KASE shareholders as of February 11, 2016, the KASE's press service reports.

    The new independent director was elected following early termination of powers of member of the Board of Directors, independent director and Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Kurmanov due to transfer to another job.

