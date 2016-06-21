Samambetov: Kazakhstan, Belarus, Russia should never forget the tragic war
“Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan are brotherly nations. We have much in common and share a great deal of history. Kazakhstan was among the countries that fought against fascism and lost many of its sons. The memory about the lessons of that war will help us avoid new deaths and preserve peace. Our people should do their best to keep this memory alive,” Nurlan Samambetov stressed. He added that the Kazakhstani side accepted the invitation to participate in the motor rally with great enthusiasm, because such events strengthen cooperation between the three countries in different fields.
The motor rally Roads of Memory kicked off in Murmansk on 12 June. Participants from Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan covered more than 2,000km and paid tribute to the memory of the fallen soldiers in Murmansk, Leningrad, Pskov and Smolensk regions. During the journey they inspect the quality of roads, stop at the memorials, and talk to war veterans and search teams. The motor rally will finish in Brest on 22 June, the Day of Memory and Grief. The Belarusian town will host the 6th international festival of military historical reconstruction “22 June 1941. Brest Fortress.”
Source: BELTA