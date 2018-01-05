Samat Smakov appointed General Manager at FC Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM New management of Aktobe Football Club has been officially appointed today. Samat Smakov and Ulugbek Assanbayev became General Manager and Sporting Director of the club, respectively, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Governor of the region Kairat Bekenov introduced new leaders to the staff of the football club, according to the press service of the sports department.

Samat Smakov and Ulugbek Asasnbayev now face the challenging target - to steer the football club out of the crisis and recover its glory.

Smakov and Assanbayev will keep to their stage-by-stage plan for accomplishing these tasks.

Initially, Samat Smakov had no plans to end his career as a professional football player. However, Governor of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev personally invited the legendary Kazakhstani player of the red-and-white team to help FC Aktobe.



As to Ulugbek Assanbayev, he stopped playing five years ago, worked as a Sporting Director of FC Shakhter Karagandy, then, joined the coaching staff of FC Ordabasy, and offered consultations to FC Akzhayik.