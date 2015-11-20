  • kz
    Samir Nasri: Man City midfielder out until February with injury

    12:43, 20 November 2015
    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has been ruled out of action until February with a hamstring injury, BBC reported.

    Nasri, 28, has not featured for City since coming on as a second-half substitute in the 5-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth on 17 October. France international Nasri posted a picture of himself on crutches on hisInstagram account. He wrote: "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. I will be back better than ever. See you in three months." Nasri has made eight appearances for City this season - scoring once in the 2-0 win at Everton in August - but has started only two games.

