    Samruk-Kazyna appoints new CEO

    17:40, 17 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - February 1, 2016 Chairman of the Board of JSC "Real Estate Fund" Samruk-Kazyna" Bolat Palymbetov was relieved of his duties at his own request.

    Thus, Baurzhan Mamytaliev was appointed to the post by the Board of Directors, Kazinform refers to the press service of the company.
    B.Mamytaliev is an MBA. He has held positions in government agencies, financial institutions, national companies, and large private companies.
    Prior to the appointment to the post he served as deputy chairman of the Board of JSC "Real Estate Fund" Samruk-Kazyna".

    Tags:
    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Appointments, dismissals Business News
