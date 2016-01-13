Samruk-Kazyna appoints new managing director

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Staffing changes are made within the framework of the fund's transition to the new organizational structure.

According to the press service of Samruk Kazyna JSC, chairman of the fund Umirzak Shukeyev appointed Baljeet Kaur as managing director of the company. She will be responsible for strategy and portfolio of investments of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna".

Ms. Grewal has broad experience in economic and capital market research, investment banking and Islamic markets. According to Bloomberg, Ms. Grewal was formerly the Head of Investment Banking Research at Maybank Group, Malaysia. Prior to that, she was attached to ABN AMRO Bank and Deutsche Bank, London, with experiences ranging from credit structuring, loan syndication and economic and capital market research. She has extensive experience in investment banking, having participated in notable Islamic fund raising transactions in Asia and the Middle East as well as in strategic planning and execution of investment banking organizational change. Currently, she has even undertaken research in Islamic finance with a principal focus on debt capital markets and Sukuks in emerging markets. Ms. Grewal is a Vice Chairman of KFH Research Ltd. She was the recipient of the prestigious Sheikh Rashid al-Makhtoum Award for Regional Contribution to Islamic Finance in Asia 2006, as well as numerous accolades honouring women in Islamic finance. Ms. Grewal is also a regular speaker on Islamic Finance at University of Cambridge, UK. She has written and published numerous articles and papers on developing economies and debt markets, Islamic debt structures and South East Asian economies; and has addressed numerous international Islamic conferences and forums. Ms. Grewal has a 1st Class Honours degree in International Economics from the University of Hertfordshire and an MBA from University of Cambridge, UK.

- Yelena Bakhmutova was appointed to the position of managing director of finance and operations;

- Berik Beisengaliyev transferred to the position of managing director for asset optimization;

- Adamas Ilkyavichyus became managing director of transformation and special projects;

- Darkhan Kaletayev appointed managing director on cooperation with the government and communications;

- Ulan Tazhibayev appointed managing director of human resources management;

- Yerzhan Tutkushev appointed co-managing director of the development of new industries.

Under the new organizational structure the position of Vice Chairman of the Board has been abolished. In this regard Dauren Yerdebai, deputy head of the fund, was relieved of his post.