Samruk-Kazyna CEO holds meetings with CITIC Group, China Development Bank

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - CEO of "National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC Mr. Umirzak Shukeyev, who happens to be the co-chairman of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on Monday.

During his visit to Beijing, Mr. Shukeyev met with Chairman of the CITIC Group Board of Directors Chang Zhenming who co-chairs the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council as well.



Umirzak Shukeyev and Chang Zhenming discussed the possibility of cooperation within the framework of new projects as well as agenda of the upcoming 4th session of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council set to be held in Astana in the nearest future.



The Samruk-Kazyna Fund CEO also held a meeting with Hu Huaibang, Chairman of the China Development Bank, at which the sides gave consideration to a number of issues on existing and promising areas of cooperation.



Presently, the Fund together with the China Development Bank implement a range of large projects in the chemical industry with the volume of financing exceeding $2 billion.