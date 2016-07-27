Samruk Kazyna CEO visits apartment complex under construction in E Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - CEO of Samruk Kazyna JSC Umirzak Shukeyev has visited apartment complexes which are under construction in Ust-Kamenogorsk during his working trip to the city.

Baurzhan Mamytaliyev, Head of "Samruk Kazyna Real Estate Fund" JSC that finances the construction of the apartment complexes, told Mr. Shukeyev that the apartment complex they were inspecting will be commissioned in the 3rd Q of 2016.



In his words, the construction process meets all necessary standards and is in line with the approved schedule.



It was noted that the projects implemented by "Samruk Kazyna Real Estate Fund" JSC are of paramount social importance. These projects allow to construct affordable housing, create new workplaces and enhance the potential of the region in general.



