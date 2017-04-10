Samruk-Kazyna changes schedules of assets privatization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov announced the re-confirmed schedules of the integrated privatization plan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr. Suleimenov, this year Samruk Kazyna will put 325 organizations up for sale and 61 in 2018. Minister also noted that 8 largest companies of Kazakhstan, such as Air Astana, Kazatomprom, Kazakhtelecom and others will announce IPOs or SPO's in 2019-2020.

The Minister said that 137 were added into the integrated privatization plan, while 41 social objects were excluded. As a result, the number of privatized objects is 879.

"Of them, 68 are large, that means that now the top 64 is being transformed into top 68 (...) In addition, the State Commission for Economic Modernization adopted decisions on the way to sell 22 assets from the top 64, including 8 state companies and 14 companies of JSC NWF Samruk-Kazyna, as well as 157 portfolio companies of the Fund," he added.