Samruk-Kazyna commissioned 35 industrial projects within three years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over the past three years "Samruk-Kazyna" national welfare fund has commissioned 35 industrial projects, this was reported by the Chief Business Development Director - Member of the Board of "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC Berik Beisengaliyev at a press conference in Central Communications Service.

"Over the past three years Samruk-Kazyna has commissioned 35 projects totaling $ 6 billion 900 thousand. The fund created about 15,000 temporary and 7,000 permanent jobs. By the end of 2015 it is planned to put into operation additional 20 projects totaling $ 6 billion 900 thousand which will create 11,000 temporary and about 6,000 permanent jobs. As part of the infrastructure program "Nurly Zhol" Samruk Kazyna is implementing 7 infrastructure projects including the creation of a free economic zone in Atyrau for the development of petrochemical industry, the creation of FEZ "Khorgos - Eastern Gates", the construction of the second track of Almaty - Shu," said B. Beisengaliyev.