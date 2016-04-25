Samruk-Kazyna cut its external debt by $7 bln in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund has cut its external debt by $7 bln, Kazinform learnt from the Fund's Managing Director for Finances and Operations, Member of the Management Board Elena Bakhmutova as saying at the press conference today.

“In 2015, the Fund’s external debt reduced by $7 bln or by 30% and made $17 300 000 000 as of December 31, 2015,” Bakhmutova clarified.

As for the structure of the debt, 59% falls on KazMunayGas, 18%– on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and 9% - on other organizations of the Fund.

“There is no fear that Samruk-Kazyna group will not cope with its financial obligations,” added she.

Alongside, the Fund informed of increased consolidated debt in 2015. It rose by 12.3% compared to the previous years.

Bakhmutova explained that the main structure of the Fund’s debt (Debt/EBITDA) – 82.3% – falls on the debt in U.S. dollars, while 53% of the loans attracted from financial institutions falls on KMG group and 19% - on KTZ.

Earlier, Samruk-Kazyna informed that its net profit in 2015 made 304.8 bln tenge.