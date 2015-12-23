Samruk-Kazyna cuts its sponsorship activities twice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Welfare Fund reduced its sponsorship activities twice in 2015, Director of the PR Department of the Fund Aidar Makhmetov said answering the journalists’ questions after a regular session of 'Expert' Club in Astana.

“In 2013, the amount of our consolidated sponsor support made around 28 bln tenge, in 2014 – 33 bln tenge. In 2015 this figure will approximately make only 16 or 17 bln tenge. As you see, the amount of sponsor support has reduced almost twice,” said Makhmetov.

This factor impacted many sponsorship projects of Samruk-Kazyna, he added.

“Nevertheless, we could keep the dynamics and volume of financing such important projects as “Dom” (House), “Miloserdiye” (Mercy) run by Mrs. Aruzhan Sain who helps the children diagnosed with cerebral palsy and autism,” Makhmetov noted.

“Samruk-Kazyna cuts its sponsorship activities regarding mostly sports projects. And we do not expect to raise this figure next year”, he emphasized.