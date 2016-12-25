Samruk-Kazyna Fund, Almaty enterprises signed 5bln tenge worth deals

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty-based Innovative Technologies Park SEZ hosted a meeting as part of Government Contract 2017 campaign on Saturday.

Mayor of the city Bauyrzhan Baibek, Chairperson of the Board of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Umirzak Shukeyev, heads of 12 national companies including Air Astana, KazMunayGas and representatives of 44 IT companies participated in the meeting.

According to Baibek, the Government Contract campaign has been launched for the 10th time in Kazakhstan and this year it focuses on support of domestic IT companies. “Therefore, the Innovative Technologies Park SEZ was chosen to hold this meeting. 145 companies are functioning in the SEZ territory to date. Their industrial output is estimated at 95bln tenge. The campaign enables the companies of Almaty to sign up government contracts for the next year,” Baibek said.

Support of entrepreneurs is one of key priorities of the city’s administration for which financial and non-financial mechanisms will be attracted. According to Baibek, 276 projects worth 70bln tenge have been financed this year under the 2020 Business Road Map programme. “Together with Damu Fund, we are implementing Zhibek Zholy programme under which almost 100 projects have been sponsored and thousands of jobs have been created. New programmes in support of tourism business, innovations and food industry have been launched too,” he noted.

“Almaty transfers to the “Smart City” concept and we have all prerequisites for this. There are 38 universities, 8 development institutes, 10 research centers and 3 technical parks here. The concept is developed together with IDC international company and Kazakh-British Technical University, after which companies specializing in smart transport projects, utilities, security will be attracted to the implementation of projects. As a result, local content share in Almaty increased 2.3fold in 2016 and made 64%. Samruk-Kazyna and enterprises of the city entered into 631bln worth deals,” added Baibek.

According to Umirzak Shukeyev, Almaty is the city of strategic importance for the country “that is why support of local enterprises by means of Fund is crucial.”

“The volume of government contract of the Fund in 11 months of 2016 has made 3.8trln tenge, in which local content share comprises 73%. Currently, the Fund is implementing a transformation programme which requires new technologies and innovations. For this reason, we are keen on cooperating with the companies based at the SEZ,” Shukeyev noted.

At the end of the event, the daughter companies of Samruk-Kazyna and Almaty enterprises signed long-term deals to the amount of 5bln tenge.