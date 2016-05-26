Samruk-Kazyna group of companies under the privatization plan for 2016-2020 to auction 10 companies until end of July

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Samruk-Kazyna Group of Companies will place various ownership interests in 10 companies to the electronic auction by the end of July. The share sale is planned in the framework of implementation of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2016-2020 approved by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The State Commission for Economic Modernization under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan approved the sale of different shares in 10 Samruk-Kazyna companies". Auctions of 5 assets of JSC NC Kazakhstan Engineering, 3 assets of JSC NAC Kazatomprom, 2 assets of Samruk-Energy JSC are scheduled until the end of July, - said the Managing Director for Asset Optimization - Member of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Berik Beisengaliyev at the press conference of the Astana Economic Forum.

According to the company, the State Committee agreed on an open two-stage tender for the sale of 100% of shares of Airline Euro-Asia Air JSC owned by JSC NC KazMunayGas in the near future.

Speaking about the approaches to the privatization of the companies of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, B. Beisengaliyev noted that the Fund would provide a balance of interests of the state and a potential investor. Thus, he explained, in privatization of large companies the Fund reserves the right to require for the preservation of the activity profile, jobs, conditions of collective agreements and business plans for the development of the sold company. These moments are prescribed in the sales contracts, and in case of their violation the Fund reserves the right to terminate contracts with investors. "The legal framework of privatization in general and sales rules of the Fund's companies in particular, are attractive enough to potential investors. However, they are intended to protect only bona fide investors", - said B. Beisengaliyev.

At the same time the Managing Director for Asset Optimization - Member of the Management Board of the Fund believes that the interest in the assets of Samruk-Kazyna Group on the part of investors will be high. "The interest in the assets of the Fund's Group is already shown as by our partners in existing joint ventures as strategic investors from Europe, Southeast Asia and Middle East. Both foreign and local companies will have equal access to all trading. When selling assets that have social or strategic importance, we are interested in their transfer to the joint ventures,"- said B. Beisengaliyev.

As reported, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in December 2015 approved a new privatization plan for state assets, involving either complete or partial sale of state-owned companies. The plan, designed for 2016-2020, involves the privatization of 783 companies in Kazakhstan, of which 217 companies belong to Samruk-Kazyna Group of Companies.

In turn, the assets of the Fund's Group of Companies are divided into 2 lists. The first list includes 44 major assets, of which 7 are transferred to the IPO in the period from 2018 to 2020: Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Samruk-Energy, Kazatomprom, Kazpost, KazMunayGas, Tau Ken Samruk, Air Astana. Realization of the remaining 37 assets from List No.1 starts this year and will be completed by the end of 2018. The second list includes 173 medium-sized companies that do not have a significant socio-economic importance. They will be implemented primarily through the electronic auction until the end of 2017.

