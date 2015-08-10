Samruk-Kazyna implements 11 projects worth $ 24 billion within second FIID, B. Beisengaliyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the second five-year plan of the Forced industrial-innovative development program "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC is implementing 11 projects worth $ 24 billion, this has been reported by the Chief Business Development Director - Member of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna Berik Beisengaliyev at a press conference in CCS.

According to his words, within the second five-year state program of industrialization Samruk Kazyna is implementing 11 projects worth $ 24 billion which accounts for 73% of the republican industrialization map projects. It is expected that these projects will create about 23 000 temporary and 4500 permanent jobs. In general, the entire investment portfolio includes 161 projects worth $ 121 billion. He noted that 27% of the projects are financed by the fund and 73% - by investors.