Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan Association of IT Companies sign protocol on supporting IT industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 16, Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Kazakhstan Association of IT Companies (KAITC) signed a protocol on supporting the domestic IT industry.

The document was signed following the efforts and regular meetings of the joint working group, which includes representatives of the Expert Council on the development of digital technologies within the Fund group (Expert Council), Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, National Zerde Holding, Association of the FEZ PIT of innovative companies, Kazakhstan Association of Innovative Enterprises, as well as the Committee on Information Security of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Fund informed on its website .

The members of the Expert Council and the KAITC noted mutual interest in the development of the domestic IT industry, as well as the viability of joint efforts to achieve this goal by discussing the companies’ plans with the Association's representatives and developing joint projects. The parties highlighted the need for concentrated efforts to expand the dialogue platform including wide range of stakeholders, both from government agencies and organizations, and from the quasi-public sector and the IT business community.

The protocol reflects recommendations to the Fund’s group of companies in accordance with the established procedure consideration should be given to applying the relevant IT solutions of domestic companies in their activities.

Understanding the importance of national security, the growth of competence and competitiveness of domestic producers of IT services and products on the world market, and also considering the strategy of import substitution, the Fund's portfolio companies will create a need in business automation process that would include participation of domestic software producers.

The Fund is ready to consider the proposals of domestic software producers on interaction in automation process that include joint investment in the development of IT solutions, hackathons, platforms, as well as acceleration of projects and innovative technologies.

In addition, the working group of the Expert Council includes representatives of the KAITC for the open and transparent dialogue with experts from Kazakhstani IT companies and representatives of the Fund’s group of companies for the development of the domestic IT industry.