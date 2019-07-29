Samruk-Kazyna net income increase for Q1 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The net income of Samruk-Kazyna SWF has increased by KZT128 billion or 78% following Q1 2019 as compared to year earlier. According to the consolidated financial statements, the net income per stockholder’s equity for Q1 of the current year has amounted to KZT291 billion, Samruk-Kazyna press service informs.

The key factorsof the net income growth are increase in the volume and sales price of crudeoil and gas export, growth of revenues from telecommunications services andrefined gold as well as the share of revenues from associates and jointventures of KazMunayGas group.

It should be noted that thenet income results for Q1 2018 include non-monetary income for KZT312 billion,mainly by companies acquired by JSC NAC Kazatomprom. This inflow amount followsfrom revaluation of acquired companies when joining the group in accordancewith the IFRS requirements and is a one-time non-monetary factor ofnon-operating activities that distorts the data comparison logic and should notbe taken into account when compared with the current year indicator. Thus, theFund’s net income for Q1 2018 amounted to KZT 163 billion excluding thisfactor.