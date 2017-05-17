Samruk-Kazyna overcame crisis period – Shukeyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC SamrukKazyna group of companies has overcome crisis moments, according to CEO of the Fund Umirzak Shukeyev.

“Financial situation in SamrukKazyna is stable enough and nothing threatens our company now. Our results are also good. As you know, in a crisis period when our banks faced financial problems, we acquired share in the banks' capital. We incurred more than 450bln tenge losses in a year. We privatized them and sold them at a profit. We’ve stopped supporting them, because this was not a core business for us,” Shukeyev said.

The head of the Fund told about the important projects of Samruk, namely about development of Shalkiya lead-zinc deposit.

“This project has been problematic throughout 40 years. On the one hand, Shalkiya is one of the largest deposits in the world; on the other hand, the structure of its ore is very complicated. Our company TauKenSamruk has offered a new technology of its processing. The project will be financed by the Eurasian Bank. Construction works are going to start there soon. The mine is 100% ready and an ore-dressing plant will be built there. After then we will build a metallurgical complex,” Shukeyev told.

He expressed confidence that this news will positively affect the situation in the entire Kyzylorda region.

“Thousands of people will be employed at the project. I would like to thank the company for settlement of this problem,” he added.

Shukeyev informed also about the situation in other daughter companies of the Fund.

“All the mines of JSC Kazatomprom are being developed now. JSC NC Kazatomprom has signed an agreement on corporatization of Khorgos with the world’s largest logistics company. Atyrau region is beginning the construction of a large chemical enterprise. We are planning to produce pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers at another chemical plant in Taraz,” he noted.

The Chief of SamrukKazyna stressed again that the Business Transformation Programme launched in the Fund’s daughter companies will not affect ordinary employees.

“The transformation programme aims at increasing the wellbeing of the companies’ workers. It does mean personnel cuts. Transformation means optimization at the level of management. 350,000 people are working in our companies, 30,000 of them are managers. The transformation programme toughens requirements namely to the managers, their qualification level must be at the level of world standards, because Samruk-Kazyna plans to be among the world-class companies,” Shukeyev concluded.