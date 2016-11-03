Samruk-Kazyna paid 716bln tenge of dividends to Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund has paid 716bln tenge of dividends to the Government, according to Chairman of the Fund Umirzak Shukeyev, who said it at a roundtable meeting in the Majilis on Thursday.

"Since the year of its establishment, Samruk-Kazyna Fund has paid 7.9trln tenge of taxes and other payments. 716bln tenge of dividends were paid its sole stakeholder - the Government of Kazakhstan. Samruk-Kazyna can be put in a row with the best sovereign funds of the world by the share of the dividends and other payments made in favor of the stakeholder," Shukeyev noted.

JSC Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna is an investment holding whose objective is to increase wellbeing of Kazakhstan and maintain modernization of the country.