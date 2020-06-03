  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Samruk Kazyna sells 6.28% of Kazatomprom shares

    17:12, 03 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Samruk Kazyna Fund considered an opportunity to sell 6.28% more shares of Kazatomprom Company,» co-managing director for development of assets and privatization of Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC Yerzhan Tutkushev told an online briefing at Samruk Akparat information platform.

    In 2018-2019 Samruk Kazyna floated 18.8% out of 25% shares allowed for floating on the equity market. 6.28% were left. As of today 6.27 % of all equities issued by Kazatomprom were floated. Samruk Kazyna remains the holder of 75% of equities.


    Tags:
    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Economy Kazatomprom
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!