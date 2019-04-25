Samruk Kazyna signs agreements with int'l companies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC has held a roundtable at the Road and Belt International Cooperation Forum in Beijing to debate privatization issues and its investment opportunities. The Fund signed agreements with international companies, Kazinform reports.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov, the CEO at the Fund, invited international companies to foster mutual benefit cooperation.



The Fund and the Group of Companies signed a framework investment cooperation agreement between Samruk Kazyna and China-Eurasia Fund of Economic Cooperation to jointly debate investment opportunities into projects.



Besides, there was signed a memorandum on participation of Samruk Kazyna in the Eurasian Nurly the Investment Fund as a potential investor. The Eurasian Nurly Investment Fund plans attracting USD 500 mln under its control.



The Integrated Chemical Company and Huajin Group inked an agreement on joint development of the feasibility study within the framework of a fertilizer manufacturing project. The project foresees construction of the plant with a capacity of 800,000 tons in the territory of Kazakhstan with participation of the strategic investor, Huajin Group (NORINCO).







At a conclusion, Yessimov put forward the Fund's privatization program initiatives, told about the investment plans to diversify portfolio and create favorable investment conditions in Kazakhstan.