Samruk-Kazyna to sell over 20 major assets before the end of 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Before the end of 2017 Samruk-Kazyna plans to implement 23 large assets, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Fund's press-service.

"In particular, in the first half of the year "Samruk-Kazyna" will put 12 major assets up for sale. They are "TransTelecom" JSC, "Tegis Munai" LLP, "Euro-Asia Air" JSC, " Electrovoz Kurastyru zauyty" LLP, "Locomotiv Kurastyru zauyty" JSC, "Tulpar-Talgo" LLP, "KTZE-Khorgos Gateway" LLP, "Mangistau electricity distribution network company" JSC, "East Kazakhstan Regional Energy Company" JSC, "Aktobe CHP" JSC, "Kyzyltu" LLP, KMG International N.V.", The Fund's Facebook page reads.

Foreign investors, such as GE, Talgo, Alstom, DP World and others have already confirmed interest in privatizing 5 of these assets.

Under the Comprehensive privatization plan for 2016-2020 Samruk-Kazyna JSC will sell 215 assets. Earlier, following Kazinform's request Samruk-Kazyna JSC told about the unsold assets.