Samruk Kazyna transfers 10% stake in KMG to National Bank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC "National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" will transfer 10% ordinary shares of JSC "NC "KazMunayGas" to the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

According to the decision , made by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan (№ 570, July 23, 2015), Samruk-Kazyna must transfer 10% of common shares in KMG in favor of the National Bank at a price determined by an independent appraiser. JSC "National Wealfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" will alienate KZT 58 420 748 of ordinary shares of JSC "National Company "KazMunayGas", accounting for 10 % of the shares plus one common share, at a price determined by an independent appraiser, but not less than KZT 750 000 000 000, in favor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the document reads. The resolution comes into effect from the date of its signing.