Samruk-Kazyna unveils its investment plans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Board of Directors of "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC (the "Fund") has approved the Fund's Development Plan for 2017-2021. The Development Plan of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" for 2017-2021 (the "Plan") is a strategic tool used to develop medium-term actions to implement the Strategy of the Fund. It ensures that the Strategy is executed through concrete actions, which are transparent to the Fund and the Sole Shareholder. According to the Plan, Samruk-Kazyna will continue to evolve into strategic holding and active investor as a part of its wider Transformation Program.

The medium-term goals are based on the current macroeconomic and market situation, recent performance, business plans of its portfolio companies and the national priorities. The Fund remains committed to its key strategic goal of creating long-term value in the portfolio companies, the Fund informs on its website .

Samruk-Kazyna continues to focus on six key development initiatives in 2017-2021 in order to successfully execute the Fund’s strategy:



• Improvement of Portfolio management;

• Privatization program, i.e. reorganization of investment portfolio through sale and the liquidation of assets ;

• Development of the Fund's investment portfolio with a focus on new industries;

• Transformation of the portfolio companies;

• Transition of the Fund’s corporate center to the new functional model;

• Enhancing financial sustainability.



The Fund will look to provide overall direction and guide strategy execution of the portfolio companies, transform strategic assets through privatization and facilitate the reinvestment of funds back into the country. The Fund will continue to invest in the development of growing companies to catalyze new industries and contribute to modernization of the economy. Planned investments into these companies are estimated to be 121 billion tenge in 2017. By the end of 2021, the cumulative investment in new and growing companies will reach 273 billion tenge.